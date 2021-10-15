As the lead disappeared, the Rice Lake volleyball team needed to regroup.
The Warriors (13-13, 3-4) had a 2-1 game advantage and had led 19-14 in the fourth set, but after 9-1 run by Eau Claire North the Huskies were on the brink of forcing a winner-take-all fifth game. Instead, Rice Lake stayed poised and fought back to tie the game and later win in earning a Big Rivers Conference 3-1 victory on Thursday in Rice Lake in the regular season finale for both teams.
"When we started being so tense and we were letting them back in, their belief system got shattered," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said. "I’m like ‘don’t, you’ve played a great game through this whole thing and now someone pushes you? People are going to push you from here on out.’ So I said, ‘Do what got you here right now, why we came back, why we won those first two games — play us, do us.'"
The Rice Lake student section had begun the "start the bus" chant as the Warriors had gone on a 11-5 run to lead 19-14 in the fourth set but it was far from over. A string of five aces was part of a 5-0 run from the Huskies to tie the game and then after a Rice Lake point, the Huskies rattled off three more necessitating a Warrior timeout. Eau Claire North added one more point to go up 23-20 but then after a serving error by the Huskies, an ace from Kaylin Hovde and two attacking errors by Eau North, Rice Lake was back in front 24-23.
A serving error from the Warriors tied the score at 24-24, but Rice Lake got a kill by Isabelle Schmidt and then a Husky attacking error to earn a 26-24 victory in game four to take the match.
Rice Lake had won each of the first two games. The Warriors and Huskies were knotted at 20-20 in game one before Rice Lake collected four straight points. After a pair of points from Eau Claire North, Eli Sheplee recorded a kill for the Warriors to jump ahead 1-0.
The Warriors built up a comfortable cushion in game two with a 6-2 run to lead 17-11. Eau Claire North never got to within less than two points of the Warriors as Rice Lake moved ahead 2-0 with a 25-20 victory.
A 6-1 run by Eau Claire North had pushed the Huskies to a 9-4 advantage early in set three. Rice Lake came back on a 7-1 run to later tie the game at 14-14, but Eau Claire North jumped back in front with four consecutive points, which was extended into a 8-2 run on its way to winning 25-18.
"I could see in that third game their belief system was being challenged a little bit and they were so tight they couldn’t move," Sommerfeld said of her team. "I’m like you know what ‘Relax, just go do what you know we do with our fundamentals.’ Once they got that back, and it’s just a look of expectancy in their eyes — it’s huge. Like I told them, 'You have to know that you can do this, that you can come from behind and win, you can lose a game and come back and be strong and win,' because we’re going to need this mentality moving forward through our playoffs."
Rice Lake turns its attention to the postseason now. The Warriors received the No. 10 seed in their Division 2 regional and will head north to take on No. 7 Ashland on Tuesday. The winner of that match will be back in action on Thursday to face the winner of a contest between No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville and No. 15 Spooner.
"They’ve got a young team also, so who knows? It could be a very interesting match," Sommerfeld said of Ashland. "I have total confidence in these kids. I’ve seen them play at their best and I know that we could keep going — we could have a very strong run in regionals."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.