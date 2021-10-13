The Rice Lake volleyball team came out ready to play at the start but wasn't able to keep up that intensity.
The Warriors went toe to toe in the opening set against Chippewa Falls, which entered the contest unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play, but a late surge by the Cardinals earned them the first game, and they continued the momentum into a straight set 3-0 victory over Rice Lake on Tuesday night.
"When we’re pumped up and when we’re fired up and we come out there with intensity and not let the factors of the game get to us, we play very tough," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said. "But I could see it wearing away at us, we gradually let that [intensity] go."
Rice Lake (12-13, 2-4) got consecutive kills from Isabelle Schmidt and Kendahl Babineau to make it a 15-14 game in the first set as the Warriors had managed to stay within at least three points in the early going.
Chippewa Falls (35-1, 6-0) showed its might with a string of five points though. The Warriors stormed back with six consecutive points to narrow the margin to 22-21, as Eli Sheplee had a pair of kills and a block, in addition to an ace from Babineau during the run, but the Cardinals closed the set with four in a row to jump ahead 1-0.
"If you don’t keep intense, if you don’t keep your belief system up, we’re going to face a lot of tough teams down the road and if we’re going keep rolling, they’ve got to get beyond that," Sommerfeld said. "That’s not something you can coach into them. It comes from internal, so they’ve just got to believe in themselves. I’ve seen us play remarkable when we’re all rah-rah excited, and we just kind of let that go, and you could start seeing the rope start fraying."
Rice Lake was within striking distance in the second game, trailing 13-10, but Chippewa Falls rattled off an 8-1 run to pull in front 21-11 and later take the second set 25-14.
Down by two matches, the Warriors came out slow in set three, falling behind 7-3 with six straight points from the Cardinals. Rice Lake battled back with kills from Kaylin Hovde and Sheplee and an ace from Reese Aaby to get with 12-11, but it was all Chippewa Falls after that with a 8-1 run by the Cardinals, who took the final game 25-14.
"If you don’t get a pass to your setter, and you don’t have confidence, you’re on defense constantly," Sommerfeld said. "They’re six hitters strong. I don’t care who’s in the front row, they can pound the ball. So it starts with the pass. We’ve got to get that pass to get our offense going. I thought when we had scoring opportunities with our hitters, I thought for the most part they looked pretty good and did pretty good."
Rice Lake wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against Eau Claire North. The seeding meeting for its Division 2 regional is set for Wednesday night in which the Warriors will learn their playoff matchup for next week. Sommerfeld said beyond St. Croix Central, a team that is 27-3, many of the others teams have similar records. The Warriors have faced top-flight talent in the Big Rivers, and Sommerfeld knows that when the Warriors are playing with confidence they match up well with anyone that remains on the schedule.
"The scary thing for me with having a young team like that, is that at this stage of the game I don’t want this type of thing to define them and think that they can’t do it, because they can," Sommerfeld said. "It’s more getting inside their head and getting inside their psyche a little bit more. I believe in these girls 100%. I’ve seen them play top notch, so we have that game in us, we’ve just got to do it more consistently."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.