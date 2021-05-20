The State Track and Field Championships will remain at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium this year.
The WIAA announced Wednesday that the state track meet will occur over three days with each division participating on separate days. Each day up to 5,500 spectators will be allowed to attend.
"For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant," said Kate Peterson Abiad, WIAA Assistant Director. "On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen."
Teams in Division 2 such as Rice Lake and Barron will compete Friday, June 25. Athletes of Division 3 schools Cameron, Cumberland, Prairie Farm, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Turtle Lake/Clayton and New Auburn will be in action Thursday, June 25. Division 1 athletes are scheduled to compete Saturday, June 26.
State track has occurred at UW-La Crosse since 1990 and the state high school meet in Wisconsin is the longest running track and field event of its kind in the country after beginning in 1895.
