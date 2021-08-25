The Rice Lake girls tennis team started its Big Rivers Conference slate in dominant fashion winning all seven matches against Chippewa Falls on Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman stayed unbeaten on the season at No. 1 doubles with 6-0, 6-0 set wins over Chippewa Falls' Ally Richardson and Alaina Gerrish. Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin didn't have much trouble in securing a Warrior victory at No. 2 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Georgelle Benson and Grace Meinen.
Ava and Grace Knauff completed the doubles sweep over the Cardinal duo of Maddie Hebert and Izzy Runstrom by 6-2, 6-1 scores.
For singles action, Aria Hanson edged Chippewa Falls' Lexxi Sullivan 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1, while Tegwen Romportl got a 6-3, 6-1 Warrior victory at No. 2 over Genevieve Brehmer.
At No. 3 singles Emily Scheu grabbed a Rice Lake win with scores of 6-1, 6-1 over Erica Swanson. To complete the sweep Olivia Gifford won 6-1, 6-1 over Lilly Krenz at No. 4 singles.
Rice Lake returns to the courts with a trip to Menomonie on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.