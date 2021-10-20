The Rice Lake girls swim and dive team has completed its second consecutive season undefeated in the Big Rivers Conference after winning 113-67 during a meet against Eau Claire North on Tuesday in Rice Lake.
The Warriors won nine events, including all three relays on the night.
Alexa Walchshofer, Hannah Miller, Lauren Alberg and Faith Forsberg combined to win the 200-meter medley in a time of two minutes, and 11.97 seconds. The Warrior 200 freestyle relay of Forsberg, Walchshofer, Erb and Miller were victorious in 1:59.31, and the 400 freestyle relay of Alberg, Lyncoln Emerson, Allison Rivard and Clara Stinson won in 4:52.48.
Forsberg won both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. She had a time of 2:44.39 to win the medley and 1:13.42 for the backstroke.
Jacqui Erb had the top time in the 200 freestyle, winning in 2:20.68, while Walchshofer touched the wall in 1:16.03 to win the 100 butterfly. Emerson finished the 400 freestyle race in 5:28.78 to win, and Kate Stinson won the diving event with a score of 181.95.
Miller was runner-up to Erb in the 200 freestyle in 2:26.65, while Arianah Crabb took second in 50 freestyle at 30.56. Clara Stinson placed second in 1:08.73 in the 100 freestyle with Jackie Solum runner-up to Forsberg in a time of 1:16.72 for the 100 backstroke.
In third were: Katie Buckwheat, diving; Emerson, 200 freestyle; Leah Ebner, 200 individual medley; Solum, 100 butterfly; Crabb, 100 freestyle; Alberg, 400 freestyle; and Kate Stinson, 100 backstroke.
The Warriors will now prepare for the Big Rivers Conference championships at Chippewa Falls on Oct. 30.
