EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake girls swim and dive team won three relays and three individuals on its way to winning the Husky Invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
The Warriors totaled 525 points for a comfortable win over runner-up Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas, which ended the meet at 414.
Faith Forsberg won two individual events, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 24.75 seconds, and the 100 freestyle in 55.84. Jaqui Erb picked up a first place finish in the 200 freestyle, winning in 2:08.91.
The Warriors’ 200 medley relay of Alexa Walchshofer, Jackie Solum, Lauren Alberg and Forsberg was victorious in 2:00.44. Rice Lake also got a win by the 200 freestyle relay of Forsberg, Erb, Arianah Crabb and Alberg, winning in 1:47.47, and the 400 freestyle relay of Erb, Clara Stinson, Solum and Kate Stinson, which finished in 4:04.47.
Rice Lake got runner-up finishes from Kate Stinson in diving after she scored 313.85; Alberg in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:32.13; and Walchshofer in a time of 1:06.66 in the 100 butterfly.
Solum came in third in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:08.76, while Crabb was third in the 50 freestyle at 27.05. Clara Stinson was third in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.51 and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.27. Also in fourth were Walchshofer in the 100 backstroke (1:10.58), Erb in the 100 freestyle (1:00.68) and Brynn Hudson in the 500 freestyle (6:18.84).
Rice Lake also earned points from Katie Buckwheat, fifth in diving; Solum, fifth in 200 freestyle; 200 freestyle relay of Leah Ebner, Kate Stinson, Clara Stinson and Walchshofer in fifth; 400 freestyle relay of Lyncoln Emerson, Allison Rivard, Hudson and Ebner, in fifth; Crabb, sixth in 100 freestyle; Emerson, seventh in 100 butterfly and 11th in 100 backstroke; Hudson, eighth in 200 freestyle; Alberg, eighth in 100 butterfly; Ebner, eighth in 100 breaststroke and 10th in 200 freestyle; Kaelyn Ostenson, 11th in 500 freestyle; and Kate Stinson, 12th in 50 freestyle.
Rice Lake 107, Eau Claire Memorial 78
The Warriors moved to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference duals with a victory over the Old Abes on Sept. 21 at Eau Claire Memorial.
Rice Lake won six events on the night, including two relays. The Warriors’ 200-yard medley relay of Forsberg, Emerson, Walchshofer and Solum took the top spot in a time of 2:01.26. Also the 400 freestyle relay of Crabb, Walchshofer, Clara Stinson and Forsberg grabbed a win in 4:06.56.
Jacqui Erb was the winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. She completed the 200 in 2:08.67 and the 500 in 5:39.14. Forsberg picked up a win in the 50 freestyle in 25.72, and Solum earned the victory in a time of 1:07.92 in the 100 backstroke.
Forsberg added a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle at 56.85, 0.35 behind Memorial’s Gabi Augustyn. Crabb was second to Forsberg in the 50 freestyle at 27.38, while Walchshofer was right behind Solum in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in 1:09.38. She was also second to Memorial’s Callista Secker in the 100 butterfly, as Walchshofer finished in 1:06.23.
Emerson was second in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:22.79, with Ava Insteness for the Old Abes winning in 1:21.65.
Rice Lake’s second 400 freestyle relay of Solum, Kate Stinson, Hudson and Erb edged the top Memorial group 0.31 for second in a time of 4:09.64.
The Warriors got third-place finishes from Hudson (200 freestyle), Solum (200 individual medley), Clara Stinson (50 freestyle), Emerson (100 butterfly), Rivard (100 breaststroke) and Kate Stinson (diving). The 200 medley relay of Rivard, Leah Ebner, Lauren Alberg and Kate Stinson was also third.
