Grace Forsberg kicks the ball out of the air during the Warriors sectional semifinal victory over Barron/Cumberland on June 17.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Rice Lake senior Grace Forsberg was named to the girls soccer Big Rivers All-Conference second team for the 2021 season.

The defender helped anchor a Warrior defense that produced seven shutouts on the season and allowed 2.22 goals a game.

"Grace is extremely strong on the ball, wins 50-50 balls, and has excellent timing on her step ups," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said.

Also receiving recognition were defender Glenda Casas and forward Kallahan Bowman, who both were named all-conference honorable mentions.

Casas joined Forsberg as key cogs to a veteran defensive group. The junior collected two assists on the year.

"Glenda has great passing, control and field vision," Holmes said.

Bowman led the Warriors with 23 goals and was second on the team with six assists. The sophomore's 23 scores rank third all-time for a single season behind Kara Komoto's 29 in 2013 and Ella Weber's 25 in 2019.

"Kallahan is very quick and has an excellent shot," Holmes said. "She's very difficult to mark."

Hudson's Avery Murdek was named the conference's player of the year.

