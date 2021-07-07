Rice Lake senior Grace Forsberg was named to the girls soccer Big Rivers All-Conference second team for the 2021 season.
The defender helped anchor a Warrior defense that produced seven shutouts on the season and allowed 2.22 goals a game.
"Grace is extremely strong on the ball, wins 50-50 balls, and has excellent timing on her step ups," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said.
Also receiving recognition were defender Glenda Casas and forward Kallahan Bowman, who both were named all-conference honorable mentions.
Casas joined Forsberg as key cogs to a veteran defensive group. The junior collected two assists on the year.
"Glenda has great passing, control and field vision," Holmes said.
Bowman led the Warriors with 23 goals and was second on the team with six assists. The sophomore's 23 scores rank third all-time for a single season behind Kara Komoto's 29 in 2013 and Ella Weber's 25 in 2019.
"Kallahan is very quick and has an excellent shot," Holmes said. "She's very difficult to mark."
Hudson's Avery Murdek was named the conference's player of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.