Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&