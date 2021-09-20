After suffering a pair of Big Rivers Conference losses during the week, the Rice Lake boys soccer team got to take its frustration out on Saturday at a triangular hosted by the Warriors.
Rice Lake (6-4-1) routed Hayward 10-0, and then defeated Osceola 3-1 in contests against teams in the same Division 3 regional for the postseason at Rice Lake.
The Warriors tallied two second half goals to edge the Chieftains 3-1 in Saturday's second game. Edgar Sanchez scored twice, with Jake Engebritson adding another for Rice Lake. Ian Krance collected two assists, while Evan Hillyer picked up one.
It was a shutout for the Warriors in a 10-0 blowout victory over the Hurricanes last Saturday morning.
Just five minutes into the contest Rice Lake got onto the scoreboard as Krance found the back of the net. Fewer than two minutes later Engebritson blasted a shot past the goalie, before Forest Grenier made it 3-0 in the ninth minute as he headed in a corner kick off the foot of Aidan Putnam.
Engebritson converted another corner kick into a goal off a header five minutes later. Caleb Johnson added two goals and Sanchez his first goal of the season as Rice Lake entered the break up 7-0.
Krance tallied a second goal six minutes into the second half, before Sanchez notched a pair of goals less than a minute apart for the hat trick with 22 minutes remaining in the game.
In total, Sanchez scored three times, with Engebritson, Krance and Johnson each adding two goals apiece. Andrew Nelson, Putnam, Krance and Johnson all added two assists, with Fanda Hebr and Engebritson with one each.
Rice Lake lost Big Rivers matchups to River Falls, 2-1, on Thursday, along with a 4-0 defeat to conference-leader Eau Claire Memorial on Sept. 14.
Grenier assisted on a Johnson goal in the second half of the loss to the Wildcats.
