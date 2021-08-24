First-year head coach Rich Holmes has a veteran group that should help make a seamless transition into leading the Rice Lake boys soccer team this year.
Holmes was previously an assistant with the boys varsity team for many years and he steps into the role vacated by Shawn Gilbert, who led the program for nine years and took the Warriors to three state tournaments.
Holmes was a part of the coaching staff just two years ago so the learning curve between players and coach should be minimal.
"These kids won’t be relearning another coaches tactics or strategies and anything like that," Holmes said. "A lot of things we talk about doing that cause winning are same. We generally don’t talk about winning but we do talk about being good at those things that result in winning."
The Warriors finished the season at 6-3-3 last year and 4-3-1 in the Big Rivers, which placed them third in last year's pandemic reduced five-team conference. Rice Lake fell just short of state last year, falling on penalty kicks in a scoreless tie to Medford in sectional final contest, and Rice Lake has the returning experience to make another playoff push.
The Warriors should have plenty of scoring punch as leading scorer Jake Engebritson is back after seven goals in 12 games a season ago. The senior also added six assists, and is joined by fellow senior Edgar Sanchez in providing veteran experience at the forward position. Sanchez found the back of the net five times, to go along with two assists.
"We’ll be strong on the attacking end of the field," Holmes said. "We should have some real difference makers on the front end, guys that have been there before."
Seniors Aidan Putnam, Forest Grenier and Arsen Crisler, and junior Braydon Ahlberg will join forces on defense after all seeing plenty of time on the field a season ago. Returners Caleb Johnson and Ian Krance, both seniors, will see time at midfield, as will junior Austin Potter.
"So far it’s looking like we probably have some good balance all over the field," Holmes said.
The big question for the Warriors comes in the net where Rice Lake has to replace all-state goalie Zach Holmstrom. Yahir Sanchez has three seasons of junior varsity experience but has yet to log any varsity minutes. He'll be joined by senior Andrew Nelson in a battle for time in the net. Nelson hasn't played goalie before but his height, athleticism and good hands should translate well, Holmes said.
"Maybe having a defensive group that is a little bit more experienced will take some pressure off of them in the beginning until they can get up to speed," Holmes said of the goalie options.
Juniors Hayden Walters, Abdellah Chakouri; and sophomores Evan Hillyer, Dominic Hernandez, Yazyr Sanchez and Ben Drost will provide depth for the Warriors.
The Big Rivers is expected to be strong once again with Division 1 state qualifier Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial, which is back to playing this fall, the top teams to beat. Rice Lake has finished third in the conference for five consecutive seasons. River Falls has a veteran heavy team and could contend while New Richmond also enters the fold this year as a new member of the Big Rivers after years of success in the Middle Border.
Rice Lake plays Tuesday night against Baldwin-Woodville to open its season. The Warriors also host Amery on Thursday before a trip to Eau Claire on Saturday for games against Holmen and Sparta. The conference slate begins Sept. 2 with a game at Pug Lund Field against Menomonie.
