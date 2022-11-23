Rice Lake boys basketball vs. Somerset 11-22-22

Zach Orr hangs in the air as a defender races past him.

There was no easing into the season for the offense of the Rice Lake boys basketball team.

The Warriors scored 49 points in the first half of the season opener on their way to a 86-72 victory over Somerset on Nov. 22 at Ole Olsen Gym.

