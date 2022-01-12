The Rice Lake boys basketball team came out of the halftime locker room determined.
The Warriors picked up their play on each side of the court and trounced Mondovi 80-46 in a nonconference win on Tuesday at Ole Olsen Gym. It was Rice Lake's fifth consecutive win and seventh victory in its last eight games.
"We just weren’t excited about our defense [in the first half]," Rice Lake coach Kevin Orr said. "We talked about coming out and getting some stops. We felt if we’d bring the energy defensively good things would happen offensively, which they did."
Rice Lake entered the break up by 10 after a pair of baskets in the final minute but in the second half is where the Warriors (8-3) took over. Rice Lake shot 51.4% in the second half, scoring 45 points, and on the other end of the court Mondovi (5-7) was held to 33% shooting and forced into 11 turnovers.
Tyler Orr led all scorers with 21 points, while Kole Klemme with 15 and Zach Orr with 14 joined him in double figures. Harrison Lipke had seven and Matthew Farm six. All 12 players that took court for the Warriors got onto the scoreboard as Logan Olson, JT Schradle, Thomas Richter, Matt Juza and Scott Gilbert each made one field goal. Alex Belongia added four points and led the Warriors with eight rebounds as he works his way back to full strength from injury.
"Just his athleticism, his physicality, his quickness [has helped defensively], and he’s going to be an offensive threat down the road," Kevin Orr said of Belongia. "This is his second game and I saw improvements from game one to game two."
Rice Lake shot 47.9% overall for the game, knocking down 7 of 26 attempts from deep and 5 of 6 free throws. The Warriors had just seven turnovers while forcing the Buffaloes into 20 total. Mondovi shot 33% from the field, making 6 of 18 3-pointers. Dawson Rud scored 14 for the Buffaloes, with Ethan Evans adding 12.
Rice Lake is now 4-1 in nonconference games this season and is playing at its best of recent with five straight wins. The Warriors will look to keep that momentum going as they return to Big Rivers play Friday at Eau Claire North.
"We’re really sharing the basketball really well, just really sharing the ball," Orr said of the key to success as of late. "I think we’re starting to feel each other out, we’re making that extra pass, finding the guy that’s open. I think we’re shooting the ball pretty well as well."
