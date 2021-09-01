Powerboat Racing on Rice Lake

The Upper Midwest Powerboat Association makes its return to Rice Lake with races scheduled for Sept. 11.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

After holding powerboat races last year on Rice Lake, the Upper Midwest Powerboat Association will be making a return trip for the final of its four races this season.

The races will occur Sept. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. on Rice Lake along Lakeshore Drive near the Moose Lodge.

Boats race over an 800-foot course with classes for boats traveling 65 miles per hour and less, and up to an unlimited class for those reaching speeds of more than 106 mph.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments