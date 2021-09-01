After holding powerboat races last year on Rice Lake, the Upper Midwest Powerboat Association will be making a return trip for the final of its four races this season.
The races will occur Sept. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. on Rice Lake along Lakeshore Drive near the Moose Lodge.
Boats race over an 800-foot course with classes for boats traveling 65 miles per hour and less, and up to an unlimited class for those reaching speeds of more than 106 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.