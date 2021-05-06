MINONG– The Spooner Rails high school softball team visited its northern neighbors in Minong on Monday, May 3. The host Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens topped Spooner 5-3 on the rainy and cold afternoon.
Spooner fell to 0-3 on the young season, having previously lost 9-0 and 10-0 to Northwestern.
Coming up for Rails
On Saturday, May 8, the Rail girls will host Barron at 11 a.m. Spooner plays at Bloomer on Tuesday, May 11.
Northwood 15, Bruce 0
In the East Lakeland Conference, the Evergreens are currently 1-0.
On April 27, Northwood defeated the Bruce Red Raiders 15-0. Zoey Vaara pitched the win.
Hitting doubles in the game were Maddelyn Swanson and Muree Ahlberg. Kayla Schultz belted a triple. Stolen bases were recorded by runners Peyton Downs, Maddelyn Swanson, Bailey Monson, and Annika Patrick.
Northwood 8, Grantsburg 7
Northwood/Solon Springs beat Grantsburg 8-7 on April 29.
Zoey Vaara pitched the victory and also recorded 4 RBIs in the contest.
Also getting RBIs in the game were Kyra Latvala and Izzy Golombiewski.
Getting stolen bases were Nona Thompson and Annika Patrick (2).
Northwood 20, Ashland 5
The Evergreens ripped Ashland 20-5 on May 1.
Lily Borst, Zoey Vaara, and Kyra Latvala shared pitching, with Latvala picking up the win.
Getting doubles were Zoey Vaara, Izzy Golembiewski, Emme Golembiewski and Bailey Monson. Izzy Golembiewski had a triple.
Batting RBIs in the game were Izzy Golembiewski (5), Bailey Monson (5), Maddelyn Swanson (2), Zoey Vaara (2), Kyra Latvala, Emme Golembiewski, Lily Borst, Kayla Schultz, and Annika Patrick.
On Thursday, May 6, Northwood/Solon Springs will play on the road at Flambeau.
The Evergreens girls will return home on Monday, May 10, to host the Shell Lake Lakers at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 11, the girls will host Hurley at Solon Springs.
