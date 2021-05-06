SHELL LAKE– A 17-7 win over Cornell/Lake Holcombe in West Lakeland Conference action has improved the Shell Lake Laker baseball team to 3-0 overall and has them sitting in first place in the conference.
Previously, the Lakers beat Siren 10-3 and Luck/Frederic 9-8.
Shell Lake will try to keep the winning streak alive this week as they go on the road to Grantsburg on Thursday, May 6.
On Monday, May 10, the Lakers will travel to Minong to face the Northwood Evergreens.
