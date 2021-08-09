I'll see you when I get there

I keep on thinking, Only if you could see me now.

You'd be proud of me mom, But I know you're looking down.

I'm sorry it took so long, But the struggle is definitely real.

I know I got into some bad things, Not caring how anyone feels.

I never meant to hurt you, I'm sorry things got kinda hectic.

I'd do anything to have you back, Even if it was just for a second.

I want you to know I'm sober now, Knocking out goals left n right.

Thank you for all your teachings, Happiness is not too far from sight.

I have my own car now, And a comfy place too.

I know it took a long time, Just for me to stop acting a fool.

The kids are okay, But they still miss you a lot.

Thank you for taking care of them when I couldn't. We all, I'm, in a good spot.

Please send me guidance when I need it, Fill my life with love and care.

I love you Mom, I'll see you when I get there.

