Conference champions

The Hayward Hurricanes finished their regular season as the Heart O' North Conference girls golf champions. Gillian Johnson (front) holds the conference trophy. In row two are (L-R) Elle Titus, Macey Reier, Alyson Reier and Tara Eckes. In back are coaches Wade Reiera and Zac Eckes.

 Contributed photo

Led by medalist Gillian Johnson, the Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team won the Heart O’ North Conference tournament by 33 strokes at Cumberland Tuesday, Sept. 21, and finished their regular season as conference champions with a 9-0 record.

The Canes finished with an 18-hole score of 378, followed by Barron, 411; Superior, 413; Spooner, 423; Ladysmith, 460; St. Croix Falls, 497; and Northwestern, 537.

Gillian Johnson dominated the back nine at Cumberland, shooting a 39 there and an 84 overall for the day to capture the first place medal. Hayward  freshman Tara Eckes posted a 96, sophomore Macey Reier 98, Alyson Reier 100 and Elle Titus 116.

Next up for the Hurricanes will be the WIAA Division 2 Regional at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Wednesday, Sept. 29, hosted by Northwestern.

