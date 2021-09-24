Led by medalist Gillian Johnson, the Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team won the Heart O’ North Conference tournament by 33 strokes at Cumberland Tuesday, Sept. 21, and finished their regular season as conference champions with a 9-0 record.
The Canes finished with an 18-hole score of 378, followed by Barron, 411; Superior, 413; Spooner, 423; Ladysmith, 460; St. Croix Falls, 497; and Northwestern, 537.
Gillian Johnson dominated the back nine at Cumberland, shooting a 39 there and an 84 overall for the day to capture the first place medal. Hayward freshman Tara Eckes posted a 96, sophomore Macey Reier 98, Alyson Reier 100 and Elle Titus 116.
Next up for the Hurricanes will be the WIAA Division 2 Regional at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Wednesday, Sept. 29, hosted by Northwestern.
