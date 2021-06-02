Hayward Hurricanes senior Gibson Walsh has qualified for the WIAA boys golf Division 2 sectional playoff after placing in the regional meet at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Tuesday, June 1.
The Hurricanes placed sixth as a team at the regional and did not advance to the sectional. Walsh shot an 85 to tie for 12th and qualifies for sectional as an individual.
The team scores at the regional (top four teams advance) were: Lakeland Union, 302; Northwestern, 331; Rice Lake, 335; Spooner, 342; Medford, 352; Hayward, 364; Northland Pines, 366; Ashland, 380; and Tomahawk, 454.
Northwestern’s Trent Meyer was the regional medalist with a round of 71. Tying for second were Lakeland players Matt Haggart and Kaeden Nomm with scores of 72.
Besides Gibson Walsh, the individual players qualifying for the sectional are Nick Krueger of Northland Pines, 83; Caleb Heckel, Medford, 85; and Connor Lingen Medford, 86.
The sectional will be held at Skyline in Black River Falls Tuesday, June 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.