PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football team is struggling this season, but one highlight so far is Lexi Harris, the first girl in over a decade to play varsity football for the school.

Harris is a 17-year-old senior who has been playing football since middle school and now wears number 81 for the varsity team where she plays on offense and defense as a guard, receiver and other positions when needed. The difference between middle school and junior varsity from varsity is the speed and intensity of the game, she said.

