Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football guard Lexi Harris (81) tackles Washburn High School running back Brenden Walson (21) during a rainy conference game on Sept. 24 at Washburn. (Photo by Tom LaVenture / PCR)
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football guard Lexi Harris (81) blocks Washburn High School defensive tackle Brenden Walson (21) during a rainy conference game on Sept. 24 at Washburn. (Photo by Tom LaVenture / PCR)
Lexi Harris suits up for varsity football practice at Chequamegon High School. (Photo by Tom LaVenture / PCR)
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football guard Lexi Harris (81) lines up in the end zone to prior to kickoff against during a rainy conference game at Washburn High School on Sept. 24.
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football guard Lexi Harris (81) blocks Washburn High School defensive tackle Brenden Walson (21) during a rainy conference game on Sept. 24 at Washburn.
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football team is struggling this season, but one highlight so far is Lexi Harris, the first girl in over a decade to play varsity football for the school.
Harris is a 17-year-old senior who has been playing football since middle school and now wears number 81 for the varsity team where she plays on offense and defense as a guard, receiver and other positions when needed. The difference between middle school and junior varsity from varsity is the speed and intensity of the game, she said.
