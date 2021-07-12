Eagles
PHOTO SUBMITTED

Members of the Park Falls Eagles T-ball team for 2021 include: front row: Harper Patterson, Drew Branch, Adeline Branch, Ruth Oswald 2nd Row: Asst. Coach Layla Schmidt, Blake Schmidt, Colton Schultz, Hadley Bay, Camden Arntsen, Gregory Oswald, Treyten Radlinger, Diesel Oswald Back row: Coach Michelle Smith and Assistant Coach Mal Smith.

