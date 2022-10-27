Brewers Stearns Baseball

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami. David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations but will remain with the organization in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. The Brewers announced the transition Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. 

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations but will remain with the organization in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio, the team announced Thursday.

Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers' senior vice president and general manager since 2020, will take over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations.

