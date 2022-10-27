...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami. David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations but will remain with the organization in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. The Brewers announced the transition Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations but will remain with the organization in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio, the team announced Thursday.
Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers' senior vice president and general manager since 2020, will take over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations.
