SPOONER — The Haugen Knights headed into Sunday’s game knowing they locked up another regular season Independent Baseball League title. After Brill’s loss Saturday to Hayward, the Knights secured the championship, and fortunately for them they weren’t in a must win game as the Spooner Cardinals edged Haugen by a run in the final league game of the season for both clubs. The Knights sit atop the standings at 7-3 for the year.
Brill dropped the game to Hayward and then picked up a forfeited win over the Osceola Bermuda Triangles in a contest that was scheduled for Sunday in Osceola. Brill finishes the year at 6-4 and in a three-way tie for second place with Spooner and Hayward.
For Haugen’s other team, the Hornets split a pair of nonleague games over the past week while its doubleheader against the Triangles were forfeited giving the Hornets two wins which moved the team to .500 at season’s end to finish fifth in the league standings.
The Wisconsin Baseball Association will be holding its playoff seeding meeting Tuesday evening. Regional action will be Aug. 13-15, with the finals Aug. 20-22 at both Merrill and Marshfield.
Spooner 7, Knights 6
The Knights had pulled ahead 6-0 through 5½ innings, but the Cardinals rallied back to grab the walk-off win in Sunday’s league finale.
Haugen touched Spooner for three first inning runs before adding single tallies in the second and third innings. A run in the top of the sixth put the Knights up by a half-dozen, but Spooner came back with a score of its own in the bottom half of the inning before four in the seventh closed the gap.
The Cardinals pushed across a run in the eighth to tie the game and then won it in the ninth on a AJ Buchman walk-off double.
Hayward 4, Brill 3
Hayward’s Jonah Sande singled home Tom Danczyk to take down the Brill Millers on Saturday at Hayward.
Brill had scored two eighth-inning runs to tie the ball game, but Hawks started a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth to grab the walk-off victory. Dancyzk had collected a base hit with two down before stealing both second and third. The Hawks had also put another runner on base following a walk, and then Sande delivered for the Hayward.
Brill was lined up for a big inning in the eighth with two on and just one out after Bill Brown reached on an error and Kirby Brunclik drew a walk. Hayward got Chris Walters to ground to short for the second out, but then a walk filled the bases with the Millers still trailing 3-1.
Two runners came home as a ball of the bat of Hunter Ashlin was misplayed by a Hayward outfielder as the game became knotted 3-3, with Brandon Johns and Ashlin both moving into scoring position. Hayward escaped the jam with a strikeout.
Brill went down in order in the ninth before Hayward walked it off in the bottom half of the inning.
Brunclik’s fourth inning leadoff single was the catalyst for the first run of the game. He stole second base and with one out headed home on a run-scoring base knock from Johns to put the Millers ahead 1-0.
Hayward tied the game in the fifth before taking over the lead in the sixth. Consecutive singles from the bottom two spots in the lineup put two on with no outs, before Brill got a fly out and ground out for the first two outs, but a Brill error allowed the runner to reach home to tie the game.
Two errors put two on with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The Hawks then got a single from Mitch Zeigle to load the bases before a strikeout got Brill an out away from keeping the game deadlocked at a run apiece. Instead, Hayward’s Phil Zeigle collected a base hit that scored two and put the Hawks in front by a pair of runs.
Brunclik was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while Johns finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Ashlin was on the mound for Brill. He tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts and just one earned run on nine hits. Hayward’s Danczyk allowed five hits, with one earned run and seven strikeouts in getting the complete game win.
Tony 6, Hornets 5
Haugen scored two runs in the eighth to narrow the margin, but a pair of three-run innings from the Hayshakers were enough to edged the Hornets in a nonleague game on July 27 in Haugen.
Easton Stone doubled, drove in a run and scored, while Elliot Nolin picked was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored. Wyatt Jenson tripled and scored once. Stone struck out five in 2.2 innings of relief.
The Hornets had scored two in the first and one in the second to go up 3-0, but Tony scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to grab a lead it wouldn’t give up.
Hornets 3, Eau Claire 2
In a nonleague game against the Rivermen on Friday, the Hornets scored all three of their runs in the seventh before holding off an Eau Claire rally.
Nolan Rowe singled with one down and then scored on a double from Joe Kroeger to get scoring started. A single from Stone brought home Kroeger and then Stone later scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Christian Lindow.
After four consecutive batters reached as the scored was narrowed to 3-1, Stone got a strikeout and fly out as the Rivermen were down to their last out of the inning with tying run in scoring position. Eau Claire got a single up the middle to score one, but a relay throw from Nolin to Kroeger got to Rowe in time to apply the tag for the final out of the inning which kept Haugen in front by a run.
One batter reached in the ninth, but Stone got a strikeout to end the game and give the Hornets a victory as their season came to a conclusion.
Lindow struck out seven in four innings on the mound before Isaac Rohde punched out five in a pair of frames. Stone added four strikeouts in three innings of relief as trio combined for 16 strikeouts.
Rowe was 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Stone doubled in a 2-for-3 day with a run driven and one scored. Aidan Drost collected a pair of hits and a walk in three plate appearances.
