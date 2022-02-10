The Ashland Youth Hockey Bantam and Squirt teams both qualified for their respective state tournaments last weekend at the BACC. The Bantams, age 14 and under, took down Amery’s Bantams 4-2 to advance, while the Squirts, age 10 and under, beat Amery’s Squirt team 5-4 in the second overtime period. The Bantams are set to play in Marshfield on March 5-6, times to be announced, while the Squirts will play their first game at 11:30 a.m., on March 5, in Shawano against Sauk Prairie.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments