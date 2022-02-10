The Ashland Youth Hockey Bantam and Squirt teams both qualified for their respective state tournaments last weekend at the BACC. The Bantams, age 14 and under, took down Amery’s Bantams 4-2 to advance, while the Squirts, age 10 and under, beat Amery’s Squirt team 5-4 in the second overtime period. The Bantams are set to play in Marshfield on March 5-6, times to be announced, while the Squirts will play their first game at 11:30 a.m., on March 5, in Shawano against Sauk Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.