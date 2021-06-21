Kenneth Raymond Harbaugh, Jr., age 79, of Barron, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Barron Care and Rehab, with his children at his side.
Ken was born in Barron to Kenneth Hiram Harbaugh, Sr. and AltaMae (Schoonover) Harbaugh on December 9, 1941. Ken married Carol Ellen Moore on August 19, 1961. They had three children, Rebekah, Amy Sue and Robert.
Ken lived all of his life in Barron. He was a hardworking man, starting at a young age with a paper route in the city. In his teenage years, he worked for farmers in first New Richmond and then in Prairie Farm. After high school, he worked at the Rice Lake Bakery, where he learned to make the most delicious bread, which he made all of his life. He then worked at Mastercraft, for a short time before being hired at Jerome Foods, where he worked for over 30 years.
After he retired from Jennie-O, he helped Carol with her daycare. He loved each of those children very much. After Carol’s extended illness, Ken began a new chapter in his life as a volunteer. He had a bible study and exercise group at Woodstone, then went on to volunteer with hospice and the Barron County Museum. He delivered Meals on Wheels up until three months ago.
He was active in the Salem Lutheran Church in Barron, where he had taught Sunday school for 30 years and was treasurer of the men’s club for many years. He was also a member of the genealogy society and the Sons of Norway.
Ken loved to talk about his trip to Germany and how much he enjoyed being able to go there. Ken touched a lot of people’s lives with his willingness to stop and talk with anyone anywhere.
Ken is survived by his daughters, Rebekah (Dale) Bryan, Amy Sue (David White) Stone; and son, Robert Harbaugh; grandchildren, Andrew (Angie) Bryan, Nicole Bryan, Mandy (Norm) Richter, Travis (Kaysie) Bryan, Terra Tipsm, Victoria Stone and Greyson White and Elaina; seven great-grandchildren, Dillon, Ben, Nick, Matt, James, Madelynn and Silas; brother, Cecil (Marlene) Harbaugh of St. Francis, MN; brother-in-law, Clarence (Jane) Wichen and sister-in-law, Lois (Scott) Arnold; his daycare kids, Shawna, Marcus, Leaha and Trenton; also, his friend, Timothy Vettrus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; infant sister; brothers-in-law, Robert Moore and Joe Harson; sisters-in-law, Delores Moore and Dora Hanson.
Funeral services for Kenneth Harbaugh will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Barron. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
