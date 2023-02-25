...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac
du Flambeau Band, the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice accumulations are expected to
vary quite a bit across this forecast zone with more ice
expected the further south you travel from Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
David Norris, here on the OO Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 25, 29K from the finish, was in a commanding lead for the 50K Men's Skate Nordic ski race for the American Birkebeiner.
In the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris, then of Alaska, came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish, but for the 2023 Birkie on Saturday, Feb. 25 it was a reversal of fortunes as Norris, now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet who placed second.
The women’s skate was a much different story as two women broke off from a pack with Jessica Yeaton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, coming first down the International Bridge onto Main Street Hayward, followed by Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis who caught up with Yeaton at roughly 100 meters, and Sonnesyn put on a push that created a noticeable gap as the three-time Birkie champion finished first with 2:27:35.72 followed by Yeaton in 2:27:42.95 and then five-time Birkie winner Caitlin Gregg with 2:28:45.63.
