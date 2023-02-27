...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du
Flambeau Band, the Red Cliff Band and the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Goldie the bear mascot poses with skiers pre-race.
The village of Almena hosted the third annual Barnebirkie ski event on Friday afternoon near the village shop with three races — 3K, 1K and 0.5K. The temperature at race time was 10 degrees. All Barron Area School District elementary students were welcome to participate, and for the first time some Turtle Lake students took part. Parents and teachers oversaw the start and finish lines and were scattered along the routes. Goldie the Barron bear mascot rang cow bells and gave high fives while members of the Barron Kiwanis Club provided bananas, cookies and hot chocolate to the finishers.
View more photos in this week's edition of The Early Bird Weekender and online at Chronotype.com.
