Veteran History Event, Thursday, May 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spooner Memorial Library. An oral historian will share about the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Thursday, May 11, 6 to 8 p.m., Arts in Hand Gallery Studio 210, Spooner. Children can paint for their mothers, grandmas, aunts or adult friends.

