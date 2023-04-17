...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
area, Ashland County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered
with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Glidden.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of two
to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will end from west to east first
in Bayfield County towards the mid-evening hours today, and then
in the late evening hours towards the Wisconsin and Upper
Michigan stateline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Fresh off the airplane on Friday from the Czech Republic and a couple of Rice Lake greeters are Tomas Jukl, Mayor Jiri Mencak, Sarka Strnadova, Mila Chvatil, Hana Chvatilova, Amy Kelsey, Vice Mayor Onrej Jires and Mayor Justin Fonfara
Czech Republic visitors Vice Mayor Onrej Jires, Hana Chvatilova, Mila Chvatil, Mayor Jiri Mencak, Sarka Strnadova and Tomas Jukl visit Rice Lake’s four sculptures — including Wooly the Mammoth — on Lakeshore Drive on Saturday.
Fresh off the airplane on Friday from the Czech Republic and a couple of Rice Lake greeters are Tomas Jukl, Mayor Jiri Mencak, Sarka Strnadova, Mila Chvatil, Hana Chvatilova, Amy Kelsey, Vice Mayor Onrej Jires and Mayor Justin Fonfara
Photo submitted
Czech Republic visitors Vice Mayor Onrej Jires, Hana Chvatilova, Mila Chvatil, Mayor Jiri Mencak, Sarka Strnadova and Tomas Jukl visit Rice Lake’s four sculptures — including Wooly the Mammoth — on Lakeshore Drive on Saturday.
A six-member delegation from Rice Lake’s sister city of Zamberk, Czech Republic — Mayor Jiri Mencak, Vice Mayor Onrej Jires, former Mayor Miroslav Chvatil and his wife Hana Chvatilova, Tomas Jukl and Sarka Strnadova, who visited last April 2022 — landed in the U.S. on Friday to tour Rice Lake and Spooner attractions and re-sign the Sister City charter.
Activities during their stay include a tour of downtown Rice Lake, area schools, higher education facilities, Spooner sites such as the wild rice tour, fish hatchery, downtown and Perlicks, an exhibition of the Lakeshore sculptures, Ceska Opera House and Museum, Pioneer Village Museum, Earth Day activities at Hunt Hill, and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.