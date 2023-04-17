A six-member delegation from Rice Lake’s sister city of Zamberk, Czech Republic — Mayor Jiri Mencak, Vice Mayor Onrej Jires, former Mayor Miroslav Chvatil and his wife Hana Chvatilova, Tomas Jukl and Sarka Strnadova, who visited last April 2022 — landed in the U.S. on Friday to tour Rice Lake and Spooner attractions and re-sign the Sister City charter.

Activities during their stay include a tour of downtown Rice Lake, area schools, higher education facilities, Spooner sites such as the wild rice tour, fish hatchery, downtown and Perlicks, an exhibition of the Lakeshore sculptures, Ceska Opera House and Museum, Pioneer Village Museum, Earth Day activities at Hunt Hill, and more.

