WASHBURN COUNTY — The election results for Washburn County’s municipalities, school boards and referendum from Tuesday, April 4, saw a referendum pass and a number of new and incumbent representatives elected to local boards.

The Spooner Area School District had an operational referendum on the 2023 general election ballot seeking an additional $1.95 million per year over a three-year period to retain the high quality of academic and extracurricular offerings for students; continue to provide learning and social/emotional supports for students; keep class sizes stable; stay current on facilities maintenance; keep the district curriculum and student learning resources up to date, along with technology; and to retain highly qualified staff. The referendum passed 1,937-1,873.

