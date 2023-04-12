At its meeting Monday, the Rice Lake Board of Education reinstated the counselor position to the 2023-24 staffing report and heard a parent’s concerns about letters being sent out regarding attendance.

At the March 27 meeting several members of the board and a school counselor were not in favor of the preliminary staffing report for next school year that did not replace a school counselor at the high school who is retiring. The position had been posted then removed from the posting when administrators decided not filling the position would help balance the budget.

