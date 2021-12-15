Nancy Kron Sievers, beloved wife of Nick Sievers for 64 years; loving mother of Lucy Sievers (Steve Eggen); dear grandmother of Sage Eggen, Shane (Karla) Lawrence.
Nancy was born on Madeline Island in 1933 to Arvid and Annette Kron. She attended the one room schoolhouse on the Island and graduated from Ashland High School before going to Rockford College. Following graduation, Nancy moved to Chicago and taught school in Elmhurst, IL before becoming a kindergarten teacher at Middlefork School in Northfield, a job she held for over 30 years.
Nancy met her husband Nick Sievers, married in 1957 on Madeline Island. She resided in Wilmette, IL for the rest of her life, spending many happy summers and holidays on Madeline Island with family and friends.
Nancy came up with the idea to create a Memorial Garden to honor those from the Island who served and who continue to serve and protect our country and way of life. Nancy was also a longtime member of the Wilmette Garden Club.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the St.John’s United Church of Christ, LaPointe, WI., Visitation 1 hour prior to service, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at church. Private interment at Greenwood cemetery, LaPointe, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madeline Island Historical Preservation Association, to benefit the Veterans’ Honor Garden, P.O. Box 250, LaPointe, WI. 54850.
Arrangements assisted by the Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, WI
