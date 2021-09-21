Other Me's is a detailed, personal account of how Jim Adams and his family dealt with the final two years of his wife’s struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
Using reflective daily journals and memory care facility notes, he chronicles the progression of her physical and mental symptoms, including Capgras Syndrome, which caused her to believe there were multiple versions of her husband, including several malevolent imposters. Adams will lead this discussion of his self-published memoir on Sept. 30 starting at 12:30 pm in a talk entitled “A Caregiver’s Experience with Dementia.” This event will take place in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234) on the UW-EC — Barron County campus, located at 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. This and other sessions of the Thursdays at the U Lecture Series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the campus foundation. Seating reservations are not required.
Adams is a former aerospace engineer and retired Chetek High School math, science, and computer science teacher. He is a volunteer community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association, a dementia support group facilitator, and he has his own Facebook page on Lewy Body Dementia. He also facilitates a support group for the Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center. He was married to his wife, Diane, for 52 years and resides in Chetek. He has three children: one an engineer in Chippewa Falls, one a teacher at Barron High School, and the third an art teacher (now a home-schooling mom) in Eau Claire. In addition to enjoying his five grandchildren, his hobbies include pickleball, hiking, nature photography, acrylic painting, building and flying model airplanes, and playing banjo, guitar, and harmonica.
