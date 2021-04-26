Karen Fredrickson was born May 15, 1946 to Mr. & Mrs. Whitney Chamberlain of Johnstown, NY. She graduated as a National Merit Scholar and Valedictorian of her class at Granby High School, Norfolk, VA.
After graduation she entered a new U.S. Army Nursing Program and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1968. She was discharged with the rank of Captain in 1971. She married James Fredrickson in 1973. She was active as a den leader in the Cub Scouts and sang in the Senior Choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, IL.
She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Jon and Charles, all of La Grange, IL; a daughter, Kathryn; with grandsons Seamus and Anson on Elgin, IL. Her parents have preceded her in death.
Services were held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, IL on Saturday, April 24.
Interment at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will take place on Monday, May 4. Memorial donations may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in La Grange, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside, IL. Add’l Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
