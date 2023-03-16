...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
11 inches, except 11 to 15 inches for northern Iron county.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Seated, from left, Vietnam War Era veterans Wally Villarreal, Ronald Sandquist, Michael Welke, Richard Sleck, Joseph Dassow, John Kundinger and Ray Abraham at the Phillips Café on March 6, 2023, where they were recognized by the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary prior to participating in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight trips in April and May. Fellow veteran Norman Zeman was not present. Standing are AMVETS Auxiliary members Carol Lapp, Lonnie Sherry, Dolores Gradinjan (president), Phillips Middle School teachers Sally Floyd and Floyd Mootz and Auxiliary member Etola Foytek.
The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary held their annual breakfast meeting on March 6, where they honored eight Vietnam Era veterans prior to their Never Forgotten Honor Flight trips this April and May. The vets will visit various war monuments in Washington D.C. Each veteran received a lap-sized patriotic quilt, courtesy of the Phillips Helping Hands Quilting Club.
The participating veterans with the April 17 Honor Flight trip include John Kundinger, of Park Falls; Ronald Sandquist and Norman Zeman, from Prentice; and Michael Welke, of Tripoli. The veterans on the May 15 Honor Flight include Raymond Abraham, Joseph Dassow, and Richard Sleck, all of Phillips; and Guadalupe (Wally) Villarreal, of Prentice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.