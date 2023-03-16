Honor Flight

Seated, from left, Vietnam War Era veterans Wally Villarreal, Ronald Sandquist, Michael Welke, Richard Sleck, Joseph Dassow, John Kundinger and Ray Abraham at the Phillips Café on March 6, 2023, where they were recognized by the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary prior to participating in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight trips in April and May. Fellow veteran Norman Zeman was not present. Standing are AMVETS Auxiliary members Carol Lapp, Lonnie Sherry, Dolores Gradinjan (president), Phillips Middle School teachers Sally Floyd and Floyd Mootz and Auxiliary member Etola Foytek.

 Submitted photo

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary held their annual breakfast meeting on March 6, where they honored eight Vietnam Era veterans prior to their Never Forgotten Honor Flight trips this April and May. The vets will visit various war monuments in Washington D.C. Each veteran received a lap-sized patriotic quilt, courtesy of the Phillips Helping Hands Quilting Club.

The participating veterans with the April 17 Honor Flight trip include John Kundinger, of Park Falls; Ronald Sandquist and Norman Zeman, from Prentice; and Michael Welke, of Tripoli. The veterans on the May 15 Honor Flight include Raymond Abraham, Joseph Dassow, and Richard Sleck, all of Phillips; and Guadalupe (Wally) Villarreal, of Prentice.

