Ashland High School teacher Paige Wiggins instructs students on the Ojibwe language. 

Ashland High School student Sage St. Germaine and her friend Jessica Henri are proud members of the Ojibwe nation.

They know all about the Treaty of 1854, the document the Chippewa Indians signed, ceding ownership of their lands across the Great Lakes to the federal government in exchange for reservation lands and perpetual hunting, fishing and gathering rights.

Henri
St. Germaine
Ashland students work on an assignment about the Treaty of 1854. Ashland has made Treaty Day a holiday for students so they can be with friends and family during an important cultural observance. 
Connors

