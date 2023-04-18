...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
area, Ashland County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered
with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Glidden.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Ashland High School teacher Paige Wiggins instructs students on the Ojibwe language.
Ashland High School student Sage St. Germaine and her friend Jessica Henri are proud members of the Ojibwe nation.
They know all about the Treaty of 1854, the document the Chippewa Indians signed, ceding ownership of their lands across the Great Lakes to the federal government in exchange for reservation lands and perpetual hunting, fishing and gathering rights.
