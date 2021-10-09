The Department of Revenue revised withholding tax tables for payroll periods starting on or after January 1, 2022. The updated withholding tables are found in the Wisconsin Withholding Tax Guide (Publication W-166, 10/21 version) available on DOR's website.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca noted, "Wisconsin citizens will see more money in their paychecks in 2022."
Employers are required to implement the revised tables no later than January 1, 2022.
The governor signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 58 which reduced the individual income tax rate for 2021. The revised withholding tables reflect this rate cut along with individual income tax rate cuts that were implemented in 2019 and 2020, as well as adjustments due to inflation. The last revision to Wisconsin's withholding tables took place in April 2014.
It's important to note that individuals may file a new Form WT-4 with their employer any time they wish to change the amount of withholding from their paychecks, providing the number of exemptions they claim does not exceed the number they are entitled to claim. Individuals may also use Form WT-4A to adjust their withholding levels to have less withheld than the withholding tables provide if they estimate that the amount of tax withheld for the year will be greater than their net tax liability for the year. Both forms are available on our website, and both forms are submitted to the employer.
