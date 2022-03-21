The Rice Lake Public Library’s Book Club meets on Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict. Copies of the book can be requested through the MORE app, through the MORE catalog website, or by calling the library at 715-234-4861. Past participation in the book club not required to attend.

Saturday Family Storytime has returned to in-person. Storytime will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. At this time, the library will not be resuming the craft portion of storytime, but encourages everyone to enjoy the weekly Take & Make crafts instead. Masks will be optional for those in attendance.

