"Who would've thought I'd be here today. Sitting here sober, with my eyes on the game. They say that life is a gift, I'm still unwrapping through life's ups and downs. I’m just out here trying to make it. I'm steadily dreaming, they say dream big babydoll, your life is what you make it.
To me family is everything, they mean worlds to me. When they see me doing good, I mean it's good. I love seeing them proud of me. But when it's bad, it's all bad they're always there to pick me back up.... I'm always grateful for the love respect and support that they've given me.
To be honest that's all me, I'm always be me. The illest to the realness of me has yet to come. Taking steps up the ladder to become a better version of me, I'm on a come up.
Dream big baby girl, because your the illest, the most real... them kids baby girl they need you. Keep moving forward, step by step those dreams will eventually become a true reality if you keep putting the effort that life your dreaming of will be within your grasp.
I don't know what life holds for our future, no profit, but I'm the one that can make it happen. I hold the keys to my future, our destiny is already written, I'm a change it good or bad, I'm making changes.
Big dreams stay on the grind, I'm living one day at a time. I'm taking baby steps, that dream. I dream baby, I'm a live it. Love respect and the loyalty to myself, with my family and kids that dream will no longer be a dream, but reality worth living.
But through the realest of all realities I'm a always be me. Day dreaming of a life that will always be mine, keeping it simple trusting the process of this complicated reality of the consequences of the choices I've made.
Somethings gotta give so I can stop wishing on these stars, that my life will be the best, thanks to the changes I made. I'll always stay true to me.
Baby girl your the illest keep that in the end and always do your best.
That life you dream of will be yours, all you gotta do is live. Live life to fullest... staying true to yourself. That life you dream of will no longer be a dream, but reality n them r facts ... all you gotta do is live."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.