May is the month designated to consider mental health. So just what is mental health? Mental Health is how people see and deal with the world around them. It will affect how a person views themselves and their future. It can affect the person’s hopes and aspirations. It can change how other people treat others and what kinds of options are available. Mental health impacts a person in three ways: biological, social and psychological.
This full year and more people have been challenged by the corona virus pandemic, and it has played havoc with mental health.
George Everly of John Hopkins said: “The corona pandemic will be the most psychologically toxic disaster in anyone’s lifetime.”
KFF Health Tracking Pole for June 2020 found 36% of the population had difficulty sleeping, there was a 32% change in eating habits, a 12% increase in alcohol consumption or substance use, chronic conditions worsened due to worry and stress over corona virus and an increase of 11% of people in the last 30 days were thinking about suicide. People also experienced grief and depression at the death of someone they know or care about, and the pandemic has certainly played a part there.
How does one know if their mental health has been declining? America’s Voice had Randy Phelps, PH.D. provide five signs to be aware of in oneself or others. They are:
- Just not feeling like one’s usual self.
- Getting more upset, anxious, or angry.
- Withdrawing.
- Lack of selfcare, not showering, dressing less well, excessive drinking.
- Hopelessness.
Mental Illness is something in the brain that is not working normal, a chemical imbalance, blood flow, and it can be a condition passed on through heredity. There is a physical reason for the problem. Then the first thing to do is see a doctor for information and who will recommend counseling or medication. The most successful treatment is considered is both counseling and medication. Much helpful information can be gained by contacting NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness or more local NAMI Barron County Expansion, which can be reached on Facebook at namiofbarroncounty, through its website by visiting namibarroncounty.com or by emailing namibarroncounty@gmail.com.
This month of May the local NAMI is beginning a class for individuals living with a mental health challenge. The class will meet six Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon beginning May 13. Call Lee at 608-346-2938 to register.
There is no cost for this class which includes the workbook. It will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 119 W. Humbird Street, Rice Lake. A special speaker, Adrianne Babbitt, author of the “Miscarriage Project” addressing the loss of a child and the emotional and mental health challenges following such a devastating loss, speaks May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Rice Lake.
