As Mariame Kaba states “No one enters violence the first time by committing it."
In 2020, 25% of all Embrace free and confidential services were utilized by children and youth. Embrace offers individual services available to youth of all ages who have experienced any form of violence. This includes tailored safety planning, crisis counseling, emotional support, and harm prevention education. Advocates provide direct services to youth to be sure that the goals of the youth survivor are being centralized and highlighted. Embrace staff and the survivor try to work through experiences to have a better understanding of what an individual’s healing process may be because no two experiences are the same.
Embrace’s planned programming, Connected Kids, a violence prevention, and resiliency building technique, strengthens and supports families by promoting safe and healthy parent-child interactions. An advocate can assist you in building your knowledge of how to better support your child through their developmental stages. Embrace offers educational handouts, caregiver crisis counseling, group meetings, and much more to help the protective caregiver and child heal together.
In addition to direct services, Embrace offers a seasonal, anonymous, safe, and confidential online teen support group focusing on healthy relationships, self-esteem, positive coping mechanisms, and effective communication. Check out the calendar of events at embracewi.org/events-calendar for virtual support groups.
Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are traumatic events that occur in childhood from ages 0-17 including: parental divorce/separation; substance abuse in the home; witnessed violence in their neighborhood; mental illness in the home; suicidal/depressed; witnessed family violence; parent incarceration; being treated or judged unfair due to race/ethnicity; or death of a parent. Raising awareness of ACEs can help to reduce the stigma around seeking help with parental challenges, improve community solutions, promote safe relationships/environments for children, and prevent the long-term health problems that are associated with ACEs. According to AmericasHealthRanking.org, Wisconsin is ranked number 17 out of 50 states in adverse childhood experiences.
If you or someone you care about has experienced violence or if you are looking for ways to start conversations to help prevent future violence, Embrace is here. Reach out 24/7 talk or text at 715-532-6976 to speak confidentially with an advocate. You can also find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.