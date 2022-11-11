...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt early
veering to north this afternoon. and waves 7 to 10 ft
decreasing to 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind may decrease for a time as it
veers to northerly but will increase again this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 8 inches, highest amounts toward Mellen, Morse, and High
Bridge.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some
additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Vos reelected Assembly Speaker, says it's time for GOP to move on from Trump
After spending the past year at odds with Donald Trump, Robin Vos will be Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly again. And Vos thinks it's time for Republicans to move on from the former president.
Vos easily won reelection Tuesday night against a write-in campaign from Adam Steen, the Republican he narrowly defeated in the August primary. Trump endorsed Steen in both elections, promoting him at a Wisconsin rally in August and in a robocall in November.
