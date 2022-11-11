After spending the past year at odds with Donald Trump, Robin Vos will be Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly again. And Vos thinks it's time for Republicans to move on from the former president.

Vos easily won reelection Tuesday night against a write-in campaign from Adam Steen, the Republican he narrowly defeated in the August primary. Trump endorsed Steen in both elections, promoting him at a Wisconsin rally in August and in a robocall in November.

