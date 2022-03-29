...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Navigating a website to register to vote can be tricky for some, but trained volunteers with Barron County Votes stand ready to assist.
Dan McNeil, one of the group’s founding five members, said they met when they attended a training session in Chippewa Falls. All being from the Rice Lake area they started to think what they could do to encourage people to vote locally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.