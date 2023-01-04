Beth Meyers

State Assembly District 74 Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield in a file photo. She has now officially stepped down with  the end of the 105th regular legislative session and after eight years of service.

 Submitted photo

MADISON (Jan. 4, 2023) — State Assembly District 74 Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, has now officially stepped down after dedicating eight years of service. Meyers announced that she would be retiring at the end of the 105th regular legislative session and did not run for reelection.

Chanz Green, R-Grand View, took the oath of office at the Wisconsin State Assembly on Jan. 3. He won the open seat in the November General Election.

