One of the most important naturalists of his time, John James Audubon, is considered one of the forefathers of the modern conservation movement. His name is synonymous with the study of birds. He is revered like a saint by those who admire our feathered friends. He used his artistic talent to paint the birds of this country in their true colors so that others could learn from his work.
He was born April 26, 1785, on a plantation in Haiti, but he went to live in Nantes, France. He was educated in art, music, and natural history. He loved the outdoors and explored the world around him. When war broke out between France and England, his father, Captain Jean Audubon, sent John to live on his estate in Mill Grove, Pennsylvania.
John James Audubon found the natural world fascinating. He focused on birds and their behavior. He developed his natural talent for sketching and painting and found people who would buy his pictures of birds.
His father put him in charge of a lead mining operation that failed. John fell in love and married Lucy Bakewell in 1808, and they moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where they operated a general store and their children were born.
Times were hard, and by 1820, the little family moved to New Orleans. Lucy worked as a governess and John worked on his bird paintings and sold some for living expenses.
He could not find a publisher, so he sailed to England. He met with the art crowd and gained fame with his wonderful paintings of birds. His book of birds were soon published in four volumes. He sold subscriptions to admirers, one was King George IV, and another was President Andrew Jackson.
He returned to the United States in 1841, and the family lived on a small rural estate on the Hudson River in upper Manhattan. He continued his study of birds and his paintings, but he wanted to start a new work on mammals and went west to the Missouri River. His strength and his eyesight failed him, and he had to return home. He passed away January 27, 1851.
John James Audubon was one of the most important naturalists of his era. His name was taken by the group of activists working to save birds from extinction.
The Audubon Society tried to eliminate the common practice of destroying birds. There was a lively trade in bird feathers and taxidermied little birds for the millinery trade. Women wanted their hats decorated with beautiful things, and little birds and pieces of birds and feathers were nestled in flower arrangements on hats.
It was killing thousands of birds. The birders focused on protecting the nesting sites, which grew to be the National Wildlife Refuge system. It wasn’t until 1900 that the Lacey Act made it illegal to transport wildlife in interstate commerce.
In 1918, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act passed to protect migratory birds. The Audubon Society published the magazine, “Bird Lore” from 1899 to 1940. They are still very active in working for the little feathered friends who amuse and entertain us with their songs.
Wisconsin has been a leader in conservation and in protecting natural habitat. We are fortunate to have within a few miles, Hunt Hill near Sarona. It is a non-profit nature preserve and learning center. We and our children can go there and learn about the fascinating animals and birds in our own backyards.
