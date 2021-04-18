Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&