PHILLIPS — The Price County Forestry and Parks Committee will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Courthouse County Board Room, 126 Cherry St. in Phillips.
Due to the administrative policy in all Price County buildings regarding social distancing, all public in-person attendance at public meetings is by appointment only. Please call 715-339-3325 to reserve a seat.
The public may also attend the public meeting via conference call by calling 1-408-418-9388 and then entering the conference code 2480 856 7420.
The committee members include Brian Ernst, Jeff Hallstrand, Waldemar Madsen, Jordan Spacek and Ginny Strobl. The agenda items include 2021 Fall timber sale bids.
