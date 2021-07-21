A man shot by a Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday.
The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Mikana that occurred on the evening of July 14.
According to the DOJ, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called for a wellness check for a man who had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the man barricaded in a room with a firearm. Police and the subject talked through a standoff.
At one point the man raised a gun at a deputy who then fired at the man. The man was hit, provided medical support and then airlifted to a regional hospital.
The man is in critical but stable condition, and his identity will not be released because he has not been charged with a crime at this point in the investigation.
The involved officer is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand. He has been an officer for eight years.Weigand has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.
DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol.
No other persons were injured during the incident.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.