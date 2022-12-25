MEDFORD — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Cenex gas station in Gilman, according to a press release at 9:37 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

This is an active ongoing investigation with the suspect(s) still at large, according to the press release. There is no evidence that would indicate the general public is in danger at this time.

