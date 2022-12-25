...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft. For the Heavy Freezing
Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour
or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
MEDFORD — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Cenex gas station in Gilman, according to a press release at 9:37 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
This is an active ongoing investigation with the suspect(s) still at large, according to the press release. There is no evidence that would indicate the general public is in danger at this time.
