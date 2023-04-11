Hunt Hill frog call count

Hunt Hill hosts frog call count on April 21.

 Photo submitted

Those interested in contributing to science and learning something new can participate in a citizen science project at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary. Hunt Hill is hosting a frog call count on April 21 from 7:30-9 p.m. No prior experience is needed to participate.

At the frog call count, attendees learn how to identify different types of frog calls. After an overview of frog calls, participants will go out to a nearby pond to count the number of different types of calls. When completed participants will know how to conduct their own citizen science frog call survey on their own property. Dress appropriately for the weather and mosquitoes.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments