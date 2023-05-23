Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona is holding a bat roost count as a citizen science project on June 3.

Participants in the free program can learn about the type of bats that live in the area and ways that citizen scientists can monitor them. The program begins at 8 p.m. Once the sun goes down, attendees will count the bats that emerge from the bat houses around camp and try some acoustic monitoring.

