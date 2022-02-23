This week's epic snowmageddon has left me feeling nostalgic for the endless sunshine and pleasant temperatures of the Southwest. I won't be feeling that way come summer, when I'll be more grateful for our temperate four-season climate than I am as I write this. But for now, it's a good time to look back on one more exciting bird encounter, one that prior to my recent foray into Arizona I hadn't seen except in bird books or photographs. This week we'll get to know a singular North American bird, the only one in its family (the "silky flycatchers" or Ptilogonatidae) in the U.S: the phainopepla.
Phainopeplas get their curious name from the Greek for "shining robe," thanks to their glossy black plumage. Non-weirdos who didn't spend their childhoods perusing illustrations in bird books might not give them a second glance, just seeing a smallish black bird. But being one of those weirdos, I immediately recognized the phainopepla's unique profile from a glance up in the tall shrub he was perched in. They look kind of like a shiny, black, punk-rock cardinal or cedar waxwing (to whom they're distantly related). Males are all black with a distinctive spiky crest and a bright red eye that's visible at a distance. Females are a grayish color, but their red eyes and crest are still diagnostic. Males have lovely white wing patches that are visible in flight, when in poor light they might be mistaken for a northern mockingbird. Inconveniently, they share breeding range with mockingbirds and sometimes have a long, rambling, squeaky song that can be mistaken for a mockingbird or thrasher. Oh, and they also sometimes imitate red-tailed hawks, northern flickers, Gambel's quail (remember them?) mourning doves, and scrub jays. So your best bet if you're out West trying to identify a phainopepla is to look up, where their appearance while perching is hard to mistake for any other bird.
I spotted my first phainopepla in a mixed residential area in a small city in Arizona, which surprised me because these desert-dwellers usually inhabit dry washes with mesquite and, in California, oak woodlands. They're voracious fruit-eaters who rely on mistletoe berries for much of their diet, so I have to assume that there was plenty of forage for them in the area. They also are common in Joshua tree woodlands, which there are a lot of in the region where I was birdwatching (side note: Joshua tree "woodlands", while striking, don't resemble anything we Midwesterners would call "woodlands"). They also eat insects and feed them to their young. The fathers of those chicks are the DIY'ers of the family and construct the nests. Males also initiate beautiful spiraling courtship flights over nest sites, flaring their wings to show off their flashy white wing patches.
As for that breeding season, I was a little surprised to see my pretty phainopepla, since the range maps show Arizona as being part of their breeding range, not their winter home. Turns out they actually start breeding during what we would call winter and what Southwestern denizens would consider very early spring. How early they breed may depend on how plentiful the berry crop is. Ornithologists have tentatively confirmed (using tiny GPS backpacks! That they put on birds!) that phainopeplas are itinerant breeders, meaning they raise one clutch of chicks in one habitat and then move on to raise another one hundreds of miles away. The early nesting usually occurs in the desert Southwest and then they move on to the oak scrub woodlands of California for the summer breeding season. They behave more like their waxwing cousins in their summer breeding grounds, gathering in gregarious groups, while they're fiercely territorial in their desert homes. Scientists are hopeful that this unusual trait — shared by only two other bird species — will help the phainopepla be more adaptable to future changes in climate and habitat.
Phainopepla populations have declined slightly over the past 50 years. They're vulnerable to seasonal riverbeds and washes being converted to other uses by humans and like many other birds are sensitive to changes in food supply. But they're common and easy for even an amateur birder from another area to find and identify. You'll have to come visit them to see them since they won't visit us in our cold damp home. At the moment I can hardly blame them.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
